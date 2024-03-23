Samsung Galaxy Book4 laptop with powerful Intel processors launched in India

Samsung is addressing the growing demand for versatile yet powerful laptops with the debut of its newest Galaxy Book4 in India. Sporting an impressive 15.6-inch Full HD display in a lightweight metal chassis under 1.5 kg, the Galaxy Book4 finds the perfect balance of portability and productivity.

Powering this portable package is Intel's latest 12th gen Core i5 or i7 processors, ensuring seamless multitasking and content creation capabilities. Up to 1TB of fast NVMe SSD storage also provides ample room for files, applications and more. A full suite of ports including USB-C, USB-A and HDMI allows easy connection to displays, docks and more.

Where the Galaxy Book4 truly stands out is its innovative software optimizations. The One UI Book interface provides stunning visuals and touches like the AI Photo Remaster tool help improve older photos with a single click. What's more, the included Screen Recorder app allows users to capture, annotate and share their screen with others.

Seamless connectivity between Galaxy smartphones and the laptop is another highlight, such as leveraging the phone's higher resolution camera for improved video calls right from the Book4. Extensive battery life means users can work, create and enjoy entertainment on the go all day long.

With powerful internals packed into a portable chassis and exclusive software capabilities, the new Galaxy Book4 aims to be the do-it-all laptop for productivity and enjoyment anywhere. Starting at Rs. 74,990, it arrives as an enticing option in Samsung's expansive Galaxy Book lineup in India.