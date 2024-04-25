17.8 lakh voters to decide fate of 22 Jammu candidates tomorrow

Jammu: Over 17.8 lakh voters will decide the fate of 22 candidates contesting from the Jammu Parliamentary constituency in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls, on April 26. Campaigning for the second phase came to an end on Wednesday evening.



The Jammu parliamentary constituency is spread over 18 Assembly segments in four districts. including Reasi, Samba, Jammu and Rajouri. According to the figures provided by the office of Returning Officer for Jammu seat, there are 17,80,835 registered voters, including 9,21,095 male, 8,59,712 female and 28 transgender electors. Among these, 37,822 (37,025 male and 797 female) are service voters.

The Election Commission (EC) has set up 2,416 polling stations across the constituency — including 18 Green Polling Stations, 46 Pink Polling Stations and 18 PwD manned polling stations.



Reasi district, with three Assembly constituencies, including Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, has 23,52,62 voters, including 12,33,23 male, 11,19,36 female and three transgender voters. Among these, 1,393 are service voters. The EC has set up 425 polling stations across the district, among which 97 are vulnerable and 16 critical.

Samba district, comprising three Assembly constituencies of Ramgrah (SC), Samba and Vijaypur, has 2,59,198 voters, including 1,32,861 male, 1,26,336 female and one transgender voter. As many as 365 polling stations have been set up in the district, of which 72 are critical.



Similarly, in Jammu — comprising 11 Assembly constituencies, including Bishnah (SC), Suchetgarh (SC), RS Pura-Jammu South, Bahu, Jammu East, Nagrota, Jammu West, Jammu North, Marh (SC), Akhnoor (SC) and Chhamb — has 11,89,389 electors, including 6,13,988 male, 5,75,378 female and 23 transgender voters. The EC has set up 1,488 polling stations across the district, including 38 vulnerable and 15 critical.

Rajouri district with only Kalakote-Sunderbani Assembly constituency falling in Jammu LS, has 96,986 voters (50,923 male, 46,062 female and one transgender voter). The EC has set up 138 polling stations here, including 88 vulnerable and 14 critical.