back to top
Search
IndiaJEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 25: The Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech).

A total of 56 candidates achieved a perfect score of 100 percentile.

The NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main)-2024 Session 1 will be issued separately, the NTA said in a release.

Out of 56 who achieved a perfect score, 15 are from Telangana, with seven each from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, and six from Delhi.

Among the six who achieved the 100 percentile from Delhi are Shayna Sinha, Madhav Bansal, Tanay Jha, Ipsit Mittal, Bhavesh Ramakrishnan Karthik, and Arsh Gupta.

Out of the 11,79,569 registered candidates, 10,67,959 candidates appeared for the exam; of whom 3,29,600 were female candidates while 7,38,351 were male and 8 were the third gender candidates.

While 3779 disability category candidates registered for the exam, only 3369 appeared; out of which 744 were male and 2,625 were female.

The Department of Higher , Ministry of Education, Government of has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) to the NTA from 2019 onwards.

For Academic Session 2024-25, NTA conducted the JEE (Main) – 2024 in two sessions, i.e., Session 1 (January 2024) and Session 2 (April 2024).

The examination was held in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

The JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2 was conducted at 571 unique examination centres in 319 cities, [including 22 cities outside India in Abu Dhabi, Cape Town, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Manama, Muscat, Oslo, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis/Reduit, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Washington DC. However, Session 1 was conducted in about 544 Centres in 291 Cities (including 21 cities outside India) Strict action, including debarment for three years, has been initiated against 39 candidates on account of using unfair means (UFM).

The JEE (Main) 2024 examination was conducted as per the norms and procedures followed for the conduct of any high-stakes examination, thereby providing a fair and equal opportunity for all candidates.

The JEE-Main examination plays a significant role for students aspiring to pursue undergraduate courses in engineering and architecture in India. This examination is a gateway to some of the top institutions in the country, such as the Indian Institutes of (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs).

Previous article
17.8 lakh voters to decide fate of 22 Jammu candidates tomorrow
Next article
Pant’s batting heroics and stellar fielding keep DC’s playoff hopes alive in thrilling win over GT
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

17.8 lakh voters to decide fate of 22 Jammu candidates tomorrow

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu: Over 17.8 lakh voters will decide the fate...

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary releases ‘objectionable’ poster of Charanjit Singh Channi, suspended from Congress

Northlines Northlines -
Jalandhar: The electioneering in Jalandhar hit a new low...

Israel says it is poised to move on Rafah

Northlines Northlines -
Jerusalem, Apr 25: Israel's military is poised to evacuate...

Can’t control poll, hacking of EVMs mere suspicion: Supreme Court in VVPAT case

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Maintaining that it can’t control elections, the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Veteran Astronaut Sunita Williams to embark on Historic Third Space Mission...

Rare quadruple solar flares erupt from Sun in single event; Here’s...

Kuldeep Yadav jumps to fourth on bowler’s chart after claiming two...