Won’t collaborate with any ‘questionable’ NGO involved in land-grabbing

Srinagar, Apr 29: The City Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu on Saturday said that the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) is not going to collaborate with any ‘questionable’ Non-Government Organization (NGO), which is involved in land-grabbing.

In a tweet, Mattu said that no matter how much some officers want it. “SMC, LCMA, and Dist Administration are capable to deliver on their mandates,” he said.

“SMC is NOT going to “collaborate” with ANY questionable non-governmental organization for cleaning Nigeen Lake which is involved in land-grabbing behind a smokescreen of eco-activism. NO MATTER how much some officers want it. SMC, LCMA, Dist Administration are capable to deliver on their mandates!,” Mattu tweeted.

