2 soldiers killed, 2 injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri, Apr 29: Two Army soldiers were killed while two others suffered injuries after an ambulance they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Rajouri district on Saturday.

An official told that an ambulance of the force skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge when its driver lost control of the vehicle at Dungi Gala near the Line of Control.

“The ambulance driver and a soldier died on the spot and their bodies were retrieved from the gorge,” the official said.

The deceased soldiers have been identified as Sudhir Kumar of Bihar and Paramvir Sharma of Rajouri. The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment, he said.

Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident.