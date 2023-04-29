Pooch Terror Attack: Local ‘Imam’ detained in Jammu, 7 arrested so far

Jammu Tawi, Apr 29: Expanding the horizon of the investigation into the Poonch terror attack, the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday detained a Moulvi (radical preacher) from Jammu's Bathindi area for allegedly having his links with the terrorists involved in the recent attack.

The security forces are tight-lipped on the incident and restricted from sharing news with media, but reliable sources informed that during interrogation and questioning of detainees, a name of Poonch-based Moulvi surfaced for allegedly having links with terrorists and across the border.

“A team of SOG lifted Moulvi namely Manzoor from the Madrassa, Markaz -UL- Marrif in Bathindi on suspicions of having links with Poonch terrorist attack,” sources said adding that the alleged accused is a teacher in Madrassa and hailed from Poonch district”.

The fresh raid in Jammu took place a day after Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh claimed that the terror plot had been uncovered and six locals had been arrested for sheltering the terrorists.

As reported earlier, on April 20, terrorists ambushed an army vehicle in which five soldiers were killed and one left injured. The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

According to DGP Singh, the explosives and weapons came from Pakistan through drones. Singh said that police have so far questioned more than 200 people and the operation to neutralise the terrorists involved in the attack is underway.

“Six persons (of a module) have been arrested. They include those who have provided material (weapons, ammunition, explosives) to the terrorists besides shelter and food and guided them from one to another place,” Singh told reporters during a visit to Rajouri district. He also claimed that there are 10 to 12 such elements operating in the area.