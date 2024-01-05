Winter vacation extended in summer zone schools of Jammu

Jammu, Jan 4: Keeping in view harsh weather condition, the Directorate of School Education Jammu has extended winter vacations in schools of Summer Zone upto January 6, 2023.

As per the order issued by the Directorate of School Education, the winter vacation, ordered vide this office order number 1354-DSEJ of 2023, dated: 18-12-2023 extended upto 6th of January 2024, in respect of all Government and Private recognized schools, falling in Summer Zone of Jammu Division, in view of the inclement weather conditions.

“Any default on part of the Head of the Schools and Teaching Staff in observance of the above schedule shall attract action under Rules,” the order reads further.

However, as per the weather updates, the IMD has predicted partly to generally cloudy with dry weather over plains with possibility of very light snow over isolated extreme higher reaches on January 4 and 5, on January 6 and 7, mainly dry weather, on January 8-9, generally cloudy over plains with possibility of light Snow over isolated higher reaches and on January 10-12, generally dry weather.