Azad’s Party to contest all Parliamentary seats in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 4: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) headed by Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday announced that it will contest all the five parliamentary seats in Jammu and Kashmir in the coming election.

“The DPAP will contest all the five parliamentary seats in Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming elections and will win all of these,” a party statement said here on Thursday.

DPAP's Central Kashmir Zone held a meeting today at party head office Sonwar Srinagar, during which it was announced that the party is fully prepared to contest upcoming parliamentary elections.

“We also want assembly, panchayat and municipal elections to be conducted at the earliest.” Peer Bilal Zonal President Central Kashmir said.

During the meeting, the party leaders also discussed the strategy for the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

DPAP is conducting an outreach campaign among the people of J&K.

“Our activists are going to the people and making them aware about the policies and developmental agenda of the party”, he said.

The meetings were attended among others by G N Parwana District President Budgam, Kaisar Sultan Jin District President Ganderbal, Waseem Yaqub Provincial Spokesman, Haleem Khan Secretary Central Kashmir other district-level and Zonal-level leaders and members.