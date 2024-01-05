50 shops, 5 houses gutted in fire in Kupwara

Srinagar, Jan 4: At least fifty shops and five residential rooms were damaged in a devastating fire incident at Kupwara district, causing damage to property worth crores on Thursday.

A fire broke out in a shop at Dar Gali main market in Kupwara at around 4.33 am and engulfed the other shops, causing extensive damage to 16 shops and five residential rooms, Fire and Emergency Services, Kupwara told UNI.

They said the other shops were either partially damaged by the fire or the water cannon.

Two firemen were also injured during the firefight operation and were provided first aid, they said.

The market was housing shops for cosmetics, hosiery, electronic items, mobile accessories, tea stalls, and foot wear shops.

Almost 12 fire tenders and engines were pressed into service from Kupwara, LalalPora, Tekipora, Trehgam, Kralpora, Chokibal, and Seelo stations to control the leaping flames.

It took more than six hours for the firefighter to control the flames, they added.

The cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical short circuit.