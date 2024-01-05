Pursue innovative approach to minimize input cost for farmers: LG at SKUAST-J

Jammu Tawi, Jan 4: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that Agricultural educational institutions will have to take innovative approach to maximize output with efficient growing techniques.

“As Jammu and Kashmir leaps towards building a modern and sustainable agriculture and allied industry through HADP, educational institutions will have to take innovative approach to minimize the input cost for farmers and maximize output with efficient growing techniques and technological support,” Sinha said addressing the convocation ceremony of SKUAST-Jammu.

He congratulated graduating students, teachers and staff of the University and all those researchers, innovators, who are contributing in building it into a centre of excellence for Agricultural Science and Technology.

“With their talent, intellect and skill, young women are gaining prominence in Agricultural Science and Technology,' the Lt Governor said, adding that the number of degrees and awards to our proud daughters is heartening.

“They are role models for young generation and have set an example by hard work in pursuit of excellence,” he added.

Sinha said, “a huge opportunity awaits India in Agri Innovation, Agri Technology and Processed Food, and institutions like SKUAST will play a major role in creating cutting-edge technology and new methods to revolutionise the food processing sector.”

Notably, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest on the occasion but due to adverse weather conditions and poor visibility, landing was not possible in Jammu.

Therefore, the Vice President did not attend the convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu.

He headed directly to another event to inaugurate the Biotech Startup Expo at Biotech Park in Kathua district.