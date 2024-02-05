What Amenities Do Apartments in Mahindra World City Offer?

An ideal locality provides various amenities that make people's lives easier in multiple ways. They are a blend of convenience, comfort, and community within the living spaces. These facilities have evolved from mere convenience to essential components that enhance life.

Facilities cater to all kinds of needs of the residents by eliminating the necessity for residents to travel far from home for essential services and recreation. Providing facilities such as swimming pools, gymnasiums, and other household services within the localities saves the time and effort of the residents.

Value addition to the property are the amenities provided to the residents of the property. People prefer purchasing flats with multiple amenities to live an easier life. If you want to avail yourself of the best amenities, you can check out apartments in Mahindra World City. These flats are ideal for living as they provide residents with every facility essential for ease of living. Let's learn how.

Living Spaces at Mahindra World City

Mahindra World City in Chennai has three unique neighbourhoods, namely, Mahindra Aqualily, Mahindra Lakewoods, and Mahindra Happinest. Flats in all three neighbourhoods have facilities, including community spaces, essential amenities, and security.

Essential Amenities Offered

Here are some of the essential amenities that apartments in Mahindra World City offer:

Recreational Facilities

The facilities that are indoor and outdoor that help in improving their overall health are known as recreational facilities. They are provided to the residents so that they can enjoy them as well as maintain their health without any problems.

● Swimming Pools

Adults, as well as kids, love a swimming pool as swimming relieves stress and releases happy hormones. Swimming is a great exercise for everyone to stay fit and feel refreshed. Apartments in Chennai have well-maintained swimming pools, and they take care of proper hygiene and cleanliness.

● Fitness Centres/Gymnasiums

Nowadays, every individual is a fitness enthusiast, and that's why a gymnasium is an essential amenity people look for when buying a flat. Apartments in Chennai have a well-equipped, air-conditioned gymnasium with all types of weight equipment and machines for working out.

● Sports Courts

Playing sports is entertaining as well as great for an individual's health and mind. These apartments have different sports courts for each sport, including table tennis, basketball, billiards, and badminton. There is also a games area for playing board games.

Community Spaces

A space that the residents can use for any event is known as a community space. These spaces can be utilised for organising parties, events, festival celebrations, and family functions. Community spaces can be of great benefit to people who like to organise events close to their homes. These are the places where the resident community can gather and celebrate together.

● Clubhouses and Lounges

Residents of the complex require a space for socialising with each other. Clubhouses are places where residents gather to carry out recreational activities, monthly members meetings, birthday parties, etc. It is a central hub for fun activities and gives the residents a sense of belonging.

● Parks and Green Spaces

Greenery is essential near residential areas as it aids in reducing surrounding temperatures, lowers stress levels, and maintains the environmental balance. Parks give kids a play area for playing in green space. Walking tracks in the park help residents enjoy morning and evening walks. Apartments in Chennai have gardens, lawns, and jogging tracks for the residents.

● Social Gathering Areas

An open amphitheatre is an excellent social gathering area that residents can use to organise social events for people of all ages, including kids, young adults, and older people. Competitive events for children, promotional activities, and music events can be held at these venues. Many apartments in Chennai come equipped with an amphitheatre designed to cater for such events.

Security Measures

Apartments in Chennai have implemented various security measures for the safety of their residents, such as employing security guards, installing automatic barriers on each entry gate, and placing surveillance cameras throughout the premises.

● Gated Entries

It is essential to have a gated entry. It helps avoid the entry of unauthorised people and vehicles into the complex. Apartments in Mahindra World City have gated entries with automatic barriers. Only registered residents and vehicles are allowed entry, while others are verified first, and then only entry is granted.

● Surveillance Systems

A surveillance system helps to keep an eye on the activities going on in the area of the apartment. It helps the security personnel to take action in case of any emergency. CCTV cameras are installed in every lift and on floors. Also, they are installed on every entrance and other open space.

● Security Personnel

The authority of apartments in Chennai has appointed security personnel for the security of the residents. They are responsible for checking on any malicious activity is happening. They have well-trained security guards to handle any situation.

Luxury and Convenience Amenities

Amenities that let the residents feel the luxury and ease of living are the needs of modern-day living. People love living a luxurious and convenient life. Apartments in Chennai fulfil all these requirements of people, right from multipurpose halls, elevated lounges, and swimming pools to lawns. Healthcare facilities, the corporate sector, and educational institutes are within commutable distance.

Sustainability Initiatives

Implementing sustainable practices is essential for saving the environment for the future. Two main concerns are energy consumption and water wastage. To give their part of the contribution, apartments in Mahindra World City have taken an initiative step towards a better future. They have installed solar panels for generating energy from renewable sources, that's, sunlight. Also, they have made use of high SRI paints on roofs.

● Eco-friendly Practices Within the Apartments

Residents can play their part in the improvement of the environment by implementing sustainable practices. Some of these could be switching off power plugs when not in use and making use of blackout curtains to keep rooms naturally cool.

● Green spaces and Landscaping

Creating green spaces and landscaping is essential for an environmentally friendly ambience. Apartments in Chennai have a lush green landscape to make it a serene place to live. Considering health and safety, Mahindra Happinest has a 20,000 central vehicle-free podium filled with greenery, fitness facilities and social avenues.

● Waste Management Systems

Waste recycling is vital in maintaining cleanliness, and it plays a vital part in waste management systems. Installation of a waste recycling plant for segregated waste helps in reducing waste as the waste is earlier segregated separately into dry and wet wastes. Apartments in Chennai have harvesting provisions for more than 85% of rainwater, saving up to 30% of water bills by using low-flow fixtures.

Moving Into the World of Luxury and Sustainability

Apartments in Chennai represent a beautiful blend of luxury with sustainability as they have efficiently inculcated both in a balance. If you are also looking for a home filled with all the amenities, then opting for apartments in Mahindra World City must be a top priority and choice.

It houses three residential projects: Mahindra Aqualily, Mahindra Lakewoods, and Mahindra Happinest. They offer excellent facilities that make the lives of residents comfortable and serene. They have three projects with A to Z amenities. You can visit their website for more information. Buy your dream home with numerous amenities with Mahindra World City now!