Centre tables Bill to amend 3 J&K Local Bodies Laws

Reservation for OBCs in Municipalities and Panchayats; SEC to hold ULB polls

A measure to provide reservation to other backward classes in Panchayats and Municipalities and to provide the State Election Commissioner the authority to hold the Urban Local Bodies polls in the Union Territory was tabled by the Union Government on Monday in the Parliament.

Home Minister Nityanand Rai presented the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to the Lok Sabha. The bill aims to change three laws that would control local body elections and operations in the UT: the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act of 2000, the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act of 1989, and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act of 2000.

Details indicate that the bill aims to grant reservations to various backward groups in Panchayati Raj Institutions and Municipalities at various levels.

Additionally, the bill transfers the Power to conduct municipal polls in the Union Territory from the Chief Electoral Officer, to the State Election Commission.