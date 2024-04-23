back to top
Search
BusinessVodafone Idea Finalizes Rs. 11 per Share Pricing for Upcoming Rights Issue
Business

Vodafone Idea Finalizes Rs. 11 per Share Pricing for Upcoming Rights Issue

By: Northlines

Date:

One of 's largest telecom operators Vodafone Idea has finalized the pricing for its upcoming follow-on public offering (FPO). According to a key announcement, the company has decided on an offer price of Rs. 11 per share of equity for investors participating in the rights issue.

In a regulatory filing, Vodafone Idea informed that its board of directors approved this pricing during a recent meeting. The same rate of Rs. 11 per share was also locked in for anchor investors who commit funds prior to the opening of the FPO. With this decision, all the key terms have now been finalized ahead of the much-awaited rights issue that aims to raise crucial capital for the debt-ridden telecom major.

Vodafone Idea is betting big on the success of this FPO, as the proceeds will strengthen its balance sheet and fuel investments in network upgrades. The operator continues to lag the competition in network capabilities due to severe financial constraints over the past few years. Raising Rs. 18,000 crores through the issuance of new shares is expected to enable network expansions and better compete with dominant players like Jio and Airtel.

Overall, Vodafone Idea is leaving no stone unturned to boost participation in the forthcoming rights issue. With clarity now provided on pricing and other commercial aspects, investors can make informed decisions around subscribing to the FPO. A successful capital infusion will be key to Vodafone Idea's revival plans and restoring its place among India's leading telecom brands over the long run.

Previous article
Fahadh Faasil opens up about working with Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and Rajinikanth
Next article
Reliance Q4 Results Propel Stock to Record High on Stellar Performance Across Divisions
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Reliance Q4 Results Propel Stock to Record High on Stellar Performance Across Divisions

Northlines Northlines -
The fourth-quarter results of one of India's largest conglomerates...

HDFC Bank reports record Q4 profits of Rs. 16,511 crore on robust business expansion

Northlines Northlines -
HDFC Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks,...

The disturbing final message of the man who self-immolated during Trump’s NYC trial

Northlines Northlines -
On April 19th, a shocking act of self-immolation took...

Oil prices ease as Iran signals no plans to retaliate over reported drone strikes

Northlines Northlines -
Oil prices took a dip this week as tensions...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

UBRAND Joins World Book and Copyright Day Celebrations to Promote Reading...

Two Indian Students Die in Tragic Arizona Car Crash

DreameBot L10s Ultra Review: Powerful Hands-free Cleaning with a Self-cleaning Robot...