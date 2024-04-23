back to top
Search
BusinessReliance Q4 Results Propel Stock to Record High on Stellar Performance Across...
Business

Reliance Q4 Results Propel Stock to Record High on Stellar Performance Across Divisions

By: Northlines

Date:

The fourth-quarter results of one of 's largest conglomerates sent its stock price soaring to an all-time peak. Strong performance across divisions helped deliver robust profits that exceeded analyst estimates.

Energy and petrochemicals giant reported consolidated net profit of Rs. 13,227 crore for the January-March period, which is up 22.5% from the same period last year. This impressive growth was driven by strong momentum in the company's retail and telecom units. Total revenue for the company stood at Rs. 1.54 lakh crore, higher by 25% year-over-year.

Investors responded enthusiastically to the solid quarterly performance. Shares of the massive conglomerate surged nearly 9% to reach a new lifetime high of Rs. 2,855 apiece on the BSE. This outstanding success follows several profitable quarters and underscores the firm's diversification strategy into newer sectors.

Retail revenue jumped by 8% aided by strong growth in grocery and apparel. The telecom arm, which has gained over36.5 million subscribers since launch, continued adding new customers at a rapid clip. Meanwhile, refining and petrochemical divisions delivered steady earnings growth despite disruptions earlier in the year.

The robust Q4 showing underscored the company's strong recovery after the pandemic. It has emerged as one of India's most valuable companies boosted by expanding consumer-focused businesses. With upcoming strategic investments and new initiatives, analysts remain bullish on its future prospects.

Previous article
Vodafone Idea Finalizes Rs. 11 per Share Pricing for Upcoming Rights Issue
Next article
Simple tips that may help fade those pesky skin patches
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Vodafone Idea Finalizes Rs. 11 per Share Pricing for Upcoming Rights Issue

Northlines Northlines -
One of India's largest telecom operators Vodafone Idea has...

HDFC Bank reports record Q4 profits of Rs. 16,511 crore on robust business expansion

Northlines Northlines -
HDFC Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks,...

The disturbing final message of the man who self-immolated during Trump’s NYC trial

Northlines Northlines -
On April 19th, a shocking act of self-immolation took...

Oil prices ease as Iran signals no plans to retaliate over reported drone strikes

Northlines Northlines -
Oil prices took a dip this week as tensions...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

UBRAND Joins World Book and Copyright Day Celebrations to Promote Reading...

Two Indian Students Die in Tragic Arizona Car Crash

DreameBot L10s Ultra Review: Powerful Hands-free Cleaning with a Self-cleaning Robot...