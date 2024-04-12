Videos of Pakistan Army officials assaulting police cause nationwide furore

“Pakistan Military Personnel Face Backlash After Clash With Police Goes Viral”

Videos of confrontations between Pakistani army officers and police have caused widespread backlash on social media platforms. The footage, recorded in Bahawalnagar district of Punjab province, show armed forces members roughing up local law enforcement.

In one video, army personnel are seen forcing policemen into kneeling on the ground. Two cops trying to plead for mercy from their assailants can also be seen. Another clip depicts young police officers attempting to escape from being apprehended by the soldiers.

Senior police officials shared details of what transpired. They stated that army got involved after civilians were detained by cops demanding monetary payment for their release. The law enforcers then raided an armyman's home to nab an associate of the detainees, escalating tensions. This led to soldiers storming a police station and subjecting policemen there to physical violence.

While the incident caused an online uproar, authorities sought to downplay the severity of the events. Both institutions commenced a joint probe and amicably resolved the issue after evaluating facts, as per official statements. As a result of the conflict, four policemen including the station house officer were suspended and arrested on various charges.

The unsanctioned clash and treatment of police personnel have ignited fierce debate online. It remains to be seen if a thorough and transparent investigation can assure an increasingly skeptical public.