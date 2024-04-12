Tata Consultancy Services Reports 9% Rise in Q4 Net Profit to Rs. 12,400 Crore

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services firm, reported steady financial growth for the fourth quarter ended March 2024, with net profit rising 9% and operational performance remaining strong.

As per regulatory filings, the IT major posted a net profit of Rs. 12,400 crore for the January-March period, up from Rs. 11,392 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations grew 3.5% to Rs. 61,237 crore for the period, versus Rs. 59,195 crore in Q4 FY2023.

The Mumbai-headquartered company widened its operating margins by 1.5% year-on-year to 26% in Q4 FY2024. This was achieved on the back of sustained demand for digital transformation and cloud services, as well as operational efficiencies.

For the full financial year 2023-24, TCS' annual net profit increased 9% to Rs. 45,908 crore, driven by consistent business growth throughout the year. The company continues to benefit from long-term contracts with marquee global clients and its focus on next-gen technology solutions.

The TCS stock price closed 0.45% higher on the BSE following the results announcement. The IT major remains well positioned to keep capitalizing on accelerating technology spends globally and capture larger market share.