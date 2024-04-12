Diljit Dosanjh brings the legendary singer Amar Singh Chamkila to life in the compelling biopic “Legend of Chamkila”

The biographical drama “Legend of Chamkila” shines the spotlight on the iconic Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila through Diljit Dosanjh's power-packed portrayal. Director Imtiaz Ali explores both the man and the artist through meaningful flashbacks that trace Chamkila's journey from abject poverty to immense popularity. While his catchy lyrics on desire and lust were loved by audiences, they also made him a threat to conservative forces.

Dosanjh internalizes Chamkila's hardscrabble upbringing and fully embodies the singer's charisma on stage. His ability to make the audience connect with both the humble beginnings and superstardom of his character is most praiseworthy. Parineeti Chopra provides able support as Chamkila's partner Amarjot Kaur, holding her own against Dosanjh's towering performance. AR Rahman's soulful soundtrack enhances several pivotal scenes and captures the essence of Chamkila's music.

Through meticulously pieced together details, Ali crafts a rich portrait of the rebellious artist who challenged social norms but never forgot his roots. Though some flashbacks dampen the narrative pace at times, the film's highlight remains Dosanjh's lived-in portrayal – through which we feel the struggles and triumphs of the revolutionary singer. With his shining sincerity on full display, “Legend of Chamkila” does full justice to the enduring legend and his messages of defiance that still resonate today.