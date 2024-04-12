Search
India
Latest News

For 70 Years, Congress Nurtured Article 370 Like Its Child: Shah At Moradabad Rally

By: Northlines

Date:

Moradabad (UP), Apr 12: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Friday attacked Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent remark on the abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing an election meeting in Moradabad, Shah said, “Khargeji of the Congress asks what do people of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have to do with . I want to tell them that every child of Moradabad is ready to give his life for Kashmir.” “For 70 years, Congress has nurtured Article 370 like its child,” he said.
Shah added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kashmir has been united with forever.

