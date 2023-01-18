VC SKUAST-K Dr Nazir Ganai To Hold Additional Charge Of SKUAST-J

Srinagar, Jan 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today appointed Vice Chancellor SKUAST Kashmir Prof. (Dr.) Nazir Ahmad Ganai as in-charge VC of SKUAST-Jammu.

As per an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Agricultural Production department, the appointment has been made as the incumbent VC Sher-e- Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Jammu Prof. J P Sharma completed his tenure on attaining the age of 65 years.