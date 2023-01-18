HoD Orthopaedics, GMC Rajouri Dies Of Massive Heart Attack

JAMMU, Jan 18: Associate professor and Head of Department, Orthopaedics, Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri, Dr. Shalinder Sharma died from a massive heart attack, officials said on Wednesday.

Dr Mehmood Choudhary, Superintendent GMC Rajouri, said that Dr Sharma had a massive heart attack at his residence and he was brought to GMC during predawn. However, he said, despite best efforts by a team of doctors, Dr Sharma could not be revived and passed away.

Advisor to LG R.R.Bhatnagar has termed the demise of Dr. Shalinder Singh HOD Orthopedics GMC Rajouri as a great loss to medical fraternity. The doctor was a compassionate human being and a highly dedicated health professional.