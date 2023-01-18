JKHPMC holds 63 rd  Board Meeting

Approves outsourcing of Apple Juice, Corrugated Box,

Common Incubation units; to link products on e-Nam portal

Jammu Tawi, January 17:

Jammu and Kashmir Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (JKHPMC)

today held its 63rd Board meeting at Jammu. Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai

Bhatnagar presided.

The Board of Directors deliberated on various projects of the Corporation both under execution as

well as the ones being implemented during the current financial year under capex.

MD, JKHPMC while making a presentation on the various post–harvest infrastructure

projects undertaken by the Corporation explained that three fruit & vegetable processing units are

under execution one each at Dobgah, Jablipora and Marh Akhnoor. Two CA stores projects, one

at Behrampora, Baramulla – 5000 MT and one at Mazbug, Sopore – 2500 MT have been finalized.

He further informed that the Corporation has established a pack house for onions and potatoes at

Narwal, Jammu and work on a 2000 MT Cold Store, at Narwal, Jammu is going on.

Besides JKHPMC has set up three Common Incubation Centres, one each at Doabgah,

Sopore – Apple, Acchabal, Anantnag – Fish and Narwal, Jammu – Dairy/Bakery with Ministry of

Food Processing Industries, GoI’s, financial assistance.

Speaking during the BoDs meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the JKHPMC

management that completed projects should be commissioned and outsourced as early as

possible so that the stakeholders associated with them stand to benefit.

Advisor advised MD, JKHPMC to distinctly incorporate key performance indicators and

other check & balances as per the tender cum lease documents, while leasing out the facilities to

private players, so as to secure the interests of the Corporation. The BoDs also took some

significant decisions with respect to the optimum utilization of the substantial post-harvest

infrastructure that the Corporation has embarked upon The Board approved outsourcing of the

Apple Juice, Corrugated Box and Common Incubation units of the Corporation against

commensurate licensing fee. The Board also decided that the products of the Corporation could

be linked on e-Nam portal so that the products are made available across the country.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal

Dulloo; Secretary Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Raghav Langar; Managing

Director, JKHPMC, Shafat Sultan; Director General Codes, Director Horticulture Jammu/Kashmir,

Director Agriculture Kashmir, representatives of SFAC, NHB, SKUAST (K/J), former Director

Agriculture, Kashmir as special invitee and other concerned officers.