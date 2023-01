Connect with people, Avoid Overconfidence:  PM Modi caution BJP leaders

New Delhi, January 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP members to reach out to every section of society, including

minorities such as Bohras, Pasmandas and Sikhs, and work for them without electoral considerations, party sources

said here.

In his address at the BJP national executive, which concluded with his address, Modi noted that nearly 400 days are

left for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and asked party members to serve every section of society with full dedication in a

speech described by several participants as his big vision to expand the saffron organisation and lead the country in

every aspects.

Various party members who were part of the audience said the prime minister spoke highly of 'sufism' and also

asked them to meet professionals from different walks of life and visit places like universities and churches to

connect with them.

The prime minister said India's best era is coming and the party should dedicate itself to the country's development

and turn "amrit kaal", the 25 year period till 2047, into "kartavya kaal" (era of duties).

Sources said he also cautioned the party against any sense of "overconfidence" and cited an example of the BJP's

loss in Madhya Pradesh in 1998 despite the unpopularity of then Congress government led by Digvijaya Singh. Modi

was then a key minder of the BJP's organisational affairs in the state.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that Modi, in his address to the BJP national

executive meet, emphasised on reaching out to all sections of society.

"The BJP is no longer merely a political movement but a social movement as well that is working to transform

socioeconomic conditions," Modi told the executive, he said.

The prime minister said people in the 18-25 age group have not witnessed the political history of India and are not

aware of "corruption and wrongdoings" that took place under previous governments.

"So, they need to be made aware. Let them know about the good governance of the BJP," he said in an apparent

swipe at the previous dispensations at the Centre.

Fadnavis said Modi also advised the party to conduct special programmes of its different 'morchas', especially in

border villages so that it can connect with people there more and ensure that the government's developmental

schemes reach them.

"The prime minister's speech was inspirational. It guided us as well as showed us a new roadmap. He asked us to

dedicate every moment of our life to advance the country's development. Only by converting the 'amrit kaal' into

'kartavya kaal', can the country be taken forward," the Maharashtra leader said.