back to top
Search
Latest NewsHindi writer Malti Joshi dies at 90
Latest NewsLead News

Hindi writer Malti Joshi dies at 90

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 16: Renowned Hindi writer and Padma Shri recipient Malti Joshi died on Wednesday.

She was 90.

“Joshi breathed her last at the Delhi residence of her son and Indira Gandhi Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) member secretary Sachchidanand Joshi,” a family friend told sources.

Popularly known as ‘Malwa ki Meera', Joshi was awarded the Padma Shri by the then President Ramnath Kovind in 2018.

She wrote more than 60 books in Hindi and Marathi.

Some of her popular works include ‘Madhayantar', ‘Pataakshep', ‘Parajay', ‘Ek Ghar Sapno Ka', ‘Woh Tera Ghar, Ye Mera Ghar', and her novel ‘Aurat Ek Raat Hai'.

Joshi's last rites will be performed at Lodhi Road cremation ground on Thursday.

Previous article
Seven major Adani Group companies receive notices from market regulator SEBI for non-compliance
Next article
Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board To Start Helicopter Service From June
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Beware! JMC Soon To Impose Fine To Those Peeing Publicly

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 16: Beware Jammuities, peeing publicly will soon...

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board To Start Helicopter Service From June

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 16: To facilitate the pilgrims desiring special...

SP, Congress tried to cause riots in country by spreading lies about CAA: Modi in UP’s Azamgarh

Northlines Northlines -
Azamgarh, May 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday...

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 16: The Supreme Court on Thursday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Putin Expresses Gratitude to China for Peace Efforts in Ukraine

Beware! JMC Soon To Impose Fine To Those Peeing Publicly

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board To Start Helicopter Service From June