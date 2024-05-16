Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board To Start Helicopter Service From June

Jammu, May 16: To facilitate the pilgrims desiring special darshan in a short duration, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to start the already announced Jammu to Sanjhi Chhat helicopter service, likely in June.

Sources privy to the development said the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is starting Jammu to Sanjhi Chhat helicopter service for the pilgrims, who want to have darshan at Bhawan in a day's time.

“If everything goes as per the proposed schedule, the helicopter service is expected to be available in the first fortnight of June,” sources said.

The pilgrims availing of the facility will be dropped off at Panchhi Helipad, 2.5 km short of Bhawan, adding that special darshan will also be provided to these pilgrims.





The Shrine Board, as per sources, will be introducing two types of packages: ‘Same Day Return' (SDR) for Rs 35,000 and ‘Next Day Return' (NDR) for Rs 50,000 per person.

Sharing the details, sources said in SDR format, pilgrims on reaching Panchhi Helipad will be provided battery car service to Bhawan, a special darshan slip, ‘prasad', a priority ticket cable car to offer prayers at ‘Bhairon Temple', and battery car service on return to reach Panchi Helipad and board the helicopter for Jammu Airport.

Sources further said in NDR, rooms at Bahwan and ‘Atka Aarti' are also included in all SDR facilities.

Notably, helicopter service at present is available only between Katra and Sanjichhat, for which the one-way fare is Rs 2100 per person.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already permitted helicopter service between Jammu and Bhawan, while the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is on duty to make all arrangements and preparations before the start of the service for a hassle-free and smooth pilgrimage experience for the devotees.