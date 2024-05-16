back to top
Beware! JMC Soon To Impose Fine To Those Peeing Publicly
Beware! JMC Soon To Impose Fine To Those Peeing Publicly

May 16: Beware Jammuities, peeing publicly will soon land you in trouble as the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) is introducing imposition of fine for involving in such public nuisances.

An official said the JMC will be slapping a fine upto Rs 5000/- for urinating publicly, open defecation and spitting especially tobacco products (pan, gutkha, supari).
Jammu Municipal Corporation, Rahul Yadav has already issued an order directing the Wing and Field Staff to comply with it that says that urinating publicly will not be allowed anywhere.
“There are urinals and toilets at various places and can be used for peeing instead of involving in public nuisance,” said an official adding that those who will not be following the directives, will face heavy fines.
“If the fine is not paid on the spot, a challan will be issued which has to be deposited in the Court,” they said.
Notably, urinating in public places may also be punishable under the Section 290 IPC – punishment for public nuisance of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
This section deals with acts that cause a common injury, danger or annoyance to the public or the people in general.
“We are carrying out an awareness drive in this regard by pasting posters, displaying banners across the city,” Dr Vinod Sharma, Health Officer, JMC said.
He said that instructions to take strict action have already been issued to the concerned officials, adding, “fine will also be imposed for urinating publicly, open defecation and spitting.”
Focus is being laid on awareness, he said adding, “the Jammu city is getting a facelift under ‘Jammu Smart City Projects Limited', so it becomes our moral duty to keep our city clean.”
“Only punishment will not work until collective effort, participation in form of ‘Jan Bhagidari' will not be an aim to achieve our goal,” he stated.
“JMC is a nodal agency to maintain cleanliness but public participation is the key to achieve the mission and Indore city is one of the greatest examples we are having in the country where people are much aware and contribute in getting the top ranking with regard to cleanliness to their city,” said the Health Officer.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

