Army charts road map of infusion of latest Aatmanirbhar Technologies

Jammu Tawi, Jan 17:

A two-day Northern Command Techno Commanders Seminar –

2023 culminated at Military Station Nagrota, Jammu. The seminar

was inaugurated by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander,

Northern Command.

The 21st Century is an era of unprecedented change in global

economic, politico-diplomatic, military doctrines with rapid

induction of new technology changing the nature of threats to

Nation and Armed Forces.

Indian Army has embarked itself on a path of Capability

Development and Force modernisation by leveraging new

technologies and encouraging innovations through indigenisation

and Aatmanirbharta.

A two-day seminar on 16 & 17 Jan 2023 was planned in

conjunction with academia and think tanks to brainstorm the

issue and prepare Commanders for future conflicts.

The Northern Command of the Indian Army faces the unique

challenge of dealing with two adversaries on the borders coupled

with the threat of state sponsored actors attempting to destabilise

the Internal Security situation.

The seminar worked towards further honing the skills of

Commanders to exploit technology for future battlefields which

will be technology intensive as well as enable them to lead their

men separated in time and space with equal ease and dexterity.

Current and future conflicts will not only be restricted to the

military but will be fought as a whole of Nation approach where

Technology will be extensively utilized in the information

(Cognitive, Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities) and Physical

domains.

The exponential outcome of technology integration has led to

new war fighting methodology attrite enemy without fighting and

defeat enemy well before onset of evolving creative imaginative

thinking dully enmeshed with application of emerging technology.

Few eminent speakers were Lt Gen YK Joshi (Retd), Lt Gen AK

Singh, (Retd), Lt Gen AB Shivane, Lt Gen P R Shankar (Retd), Lt

Gen Praveen Bakshi, (Retd), Lt Gen Shantanu Dayal, (Retd)

apart from the serving Officers.