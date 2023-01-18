Army charts road map of infusion of latest Aatmanirbhar Technologies

Jammu Tawi, Jan 17:
A two-day Northern Command Techno Commanders Seminar –
2023 culminated at Military Station Nagrota, Jammu. The seminar
was inaugurated by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander,
Northern Command.
The 21st Century is an era of unprecedented change in global
economic, politico-diplomatic, military doctrines with rapid
induction of new technology changing the nature of threats to
Nation and Armed Forces.
Indian Army has embarked itself on a path of Capability
Development and Force modernisation by leveraging new
technologies and encouraging innovations through indigenisation
and Aatmanirbharta.
A two-day seminar on 16 & 17 Jan 2023 was planned in
conjunction with academia and think tanks to brainstorm the
issue and prepare Commanders for future conflicts.
The Northern Command of the Indian Army faces the unique
challenge of dealing with two adversaries on the borders coupled
with the threat of state sponsored actors attempting to destabilise
the Internal Security situation.
The seminar worked towards further honing the skills of
Commanders to exploit technology for future battlefields which
will be technology intensive as well as enable them to lead their
men separated in time and space with equal ease and dexterity.
Current and future conflicts will not only be restricted to the
military but will be fought as a whole of Nation approach where
Technology will be extensively utilized in the information
(Cognitive, Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities) and Physical
domains.
The exponential outcome of technology integration has led to
new war fighting methodology attrite enemy without fighting and
defeat enemy well before onset of evolving creative imaginative
thinking dully enmeshed with application of emerging technology.
Few eminent speakers were Lt Gen YK Joshi (Retd), Lt Gen AK
Singh, (Retd), Lt Gen AB Shivane, Lt Gen P R Shankar (Retd), Lt
Gen Praveen Bakshi, (Retd), Lt Gen Shantanu Dayal, (Retd)
apart from the serving Officers.