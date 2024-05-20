Massive Opportunity Knocking – Press Council of India Launching Nationwide Recruitment Drive

With the goal of promoting freedom of press and excellence in journalism, the independent regulatory body Press Council of India is set to embark on an ambitious recruitment campaign to fill various openings across the country. Graduating students and early career professionals take note – this is a unique chance to begin an illustrious career with a prestigious organization committed to upholding press ethics and standards.

The Press Council has recently announced that applications will be invited starting January 2024 for Assistant Section Officer positions in different states. This nationwide hiring initiative aims at sourcing bright, qualified candidates to support the Council's important work of promoting press freedom as well as addressing complaints related to media conduct. Individuals with a bachelor's degree in any discipline are eligible to apply.

Experience working in the development sector would be an asset but is not mandatory. More than just a government job, those selected will play an integral role in safeguarding the fourth estate. Core responsibilities will involve providing administrative assistance, coordinating initiatives, conducting research, and assisting with grievance redressal. It is a unique opportunity for the right candidates to be part of press regulatory oversight while furthering their careers.

The recruitment campaign is expected to attract many applications given the scale and prestige of the organization. However, only the most dedicated and deserving will be selected after a rigorous selection process. This includes an initial screening of applications followed by interviews for shortlisted candidates. Those interested must apply online through the official website before the deadline to be considered.

Vacancy Details:

Name of Post: Assistant Section Officer

– Pay Scale: Level 06 as per 7th CPC

– Qualification: Must have a Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.

– Age Limit: 20 to 30 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications. The upper age limit is relaxable as per the rule.

Application Fees: A fee of Rs 100/- is payable. SC/ST and Women candidates are exempted from payment of fees. The candidate may make the payment through the following modes:

– Cash

– Demand Draft

– Cheque

– Online Payment

How to Apply:

The eligible and interested persons are required to submit their application in the attached proforma along with self-attested copies of the certificates, date of birth, experience, etc. to the Secretary, Press Council of India, Soochna Bhawan, 8 CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110 003 within 45 days of publishing the advertisement in the Employment News. Only such applications as are accompanied by the requisite proforma (Annexure-I) will be considered.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Official Notification & Application Format: DOWNLOAD PDF

Website: Press Council of India