Jammu KashmirLok Sabha Elections | Baramulla PC Records Over 54.57% Voter Turnout Till...
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Lok Sabha Elections | Baramulla PC Records Over 54.57% Voter Turnout Till 5:00 PM

SRINAGAR, May 20: The Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency has recorded 54.57 per cent voting in all its polling stations up to 5:00 pm”, communicated the office of Chief Election Officer, J&K.
Long queues of voters, especially the women and first time voters, attired in traditional outfits, were seen thronging their nearest polling stations to participate in the festival of democracy.

Massive Opportunity Knocking – Press Council of India Launching Nationwide Recruitment Drive
Agniveers are not just soldiers but leaders, innovators and defenders: CDS Anil Chauhan
