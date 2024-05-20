back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirLok Sabha Elections | Baramulla PC Records Over 45.22% Voter Turnout Till...
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Lok Sabha Elections | Baramulla PC Records Over 45.22% Voter Turnout Till 3:00 PM

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, May 20: The Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency has recorded 45.22 per cent voting in all its polling stations up to 3:00 pm”, communicated the office of Chief Election Officer, J&K.
Long queues of voters, especially the women and first time voters, attired in traditional outfits, were seen thronging their nearest polling stations to participate in the festival of democracy.

Details here…

Bandipora – 46.86 %
Baramulla – 39.44 %
Beerwah – 46.00 %
Budgam – 40.71 %
Gulmarg – 44.99 %
Gurez (st) – 35.02 %
Handwara – 53.06 %
Karnah – 48.17 %
Kupwara – 45.17 %
Langate – 50.97 %
Lolab – 46.97 %
Pattan – 43.02 %
Rafiabad – 47.48 %
Sonawari – 46.55 %
Sopore – 31.11 %
Trehgam – 47.17 %
Uri – 50.20 %
Wagoora – Kreeri – 40.45 %

Previous article
Restoration of J&K statehood is ‘solemn promise’ we have made, will stand by it: PM Modi
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Restoration of J&K statehood is ‘solemn promise’ we have made, will stand by it: PM Modi

Northlines Northlines -
BHUBANESWAR, May 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said...

5 Kashmiri Youth Detained With Fake USD Currency Notes In Jammu Outskirts

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 20: In a bizarre incident, police on...

Baramulla: Engineer Rashid’s two sons cast their first votes for ‘truth, justice’

Northlines Northlines -
Langate, May 20: Having led the election campaign for...

Fire Engulfs Forest Area In Jammu And Kashmir’s Udhampur

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 20:  A fire broke out in the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Restoration of J&K statehood is ‘solemn promise’ we have made, will...

5 Kashmiri Youth Detained With Fake USD Currency Notes In Jammu...

Baramulla: Engineer Rashid’s two sons cast their first votes for ‘truth,...