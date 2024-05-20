back to top
Search
JammuFire Engulfs Forest Area In Jammu And Kashmir’s Udhampur
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Fire Engulfs Forest Area In Jammu And Kashmir’s Udhampur

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 20:  A fire broke out in the forest belt of  Jammu and 's Udhampur district on Monday, prompting the authorities and local volunteers to swing into action, officials said.
The blaze erupted in the Gangra forest area and rapidly spread over a large expanse of land, they said.
The Forest department and the  Jammu and Kashmir Fire and Emergency Services, alongside local volunteers, have launched an extensive firefighting operation.
There are no reports of any casualty or injury, officials said and added that the operation to douse the blaze is still underway.

Previous article
Congress didn’t revoke Article 370 for appeasement politics: Amit Shah in Haryana
Next article
Baramulla: Engineer Rashid’s two sons cast their first votes for ‘truth, justice’
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Lok Sabha Elections | Baramulla PC Records Over 45.22% Voter Turnout Till 3:00 PM

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 20: The Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency has recorded...

Restoration of J&K statehood is ‘solemn promise’ we have made, will stand by it: PM Modi

Northlines Northlines -
BHUBANESWAR, May 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said...

5 Kashmiri Youth Detained With Fake USD Currency Notes In Jammu Outskirts

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 20: In a bizarre incident, police on...

Baramulla: Engineer Rashid’s two sons cast their first votes for ‘truth, justice’

Northlines Northlines -
Langate, May 20: Having led the election campaign for...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections | Baramulla PC Records Over 45.22% Voter Turnout...

Restoration of J&K statehood is ‘solemn promise’ we have made, will...

5 Kashmiri Youth Detained With Fake USD Currency Notes In Jammu...