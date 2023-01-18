Ace mountaineer Col Jamwal to lead Army’s 5300 Km 6 nations cycling expedition

Yogesh
Jammu Tawi, Jan 17: In an another feather to his cap, the ace
mountaineer Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal will led 5300
kilometers cycling expedition, which will passing through six
South East Asian Nations before culminating at Esplanade Park
(INA War Memorial) in Singapore on March 8, 2023.
The defence minister approved the four member’s team of
Dirang-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure
Sports (NIMAS) cyclists, who will cover the distance of 5300 kms.
“The team will kick off its 6-nation cycling expedition from Hanoi,
Vietnam from January 18, covering a distance of around 5300
kms in over 50 days through Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand,
and Malaysia before culminating at Esplanade Park (INA War
Memorial) in Singapore on March 8, 2023,” a defence
spokesperson said.
He informed that the expedition team has already landed in
Hanoi to get acclimatized after setting off from New Delhi on
January 16, 2023.
He informed that four-member team is led by Col Ranveer Singh
Jamwal and was the first of its kind Cycling expedition traversing
6 South East Asian Nations.
At Singapore they will pay tribute to all the warriors who laid down
their lives for the Country’s Independence from the British
colonial Regime, at the INA Memorial.
It is notable that the NIMAS team had created a Record in India
Book of Records recently by becoming first of its kind expedition,
covering all the seven North Eastern states by cycle.
It also climbed the highest point of all 7 states of the North East
region. The expedition cycled 1098 kilometers through Arunachal
Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and
Tripura and interacted with Youth Associations of these States.
Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, Colonel
Ranveer Singh Jamwal is the first Indian to climb the Seven
Summits and Mount Everest three times. He is a veteran of more
than 30 mountaineering expeditions across seven continents that
include the Mount Everest expedition four times.
His family is from Badhori of Samba District in Jammu and
Kashmir.
Jamwal was awarded the highest National award for adventure,
the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. He was awarded
the Vishisht Seva Medal by the President of India on 15 January
2015. On the same date the next year (15 January 2016) he was
awarded a bar to his Vishisht Seva Medal VSM. He was awarded
the Indian Mountaineering Foundation Gold Medal on 18
November 2017 for his achievements in mountaineering. He was
awarded the Sher-E-Kashmir Sports Award by the Jammu and
Kashmir government on 26 January 2016.