Ace mountaineer Col Jamwal to lead Army’s 5300 Km 6 nations cycling expedition

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, Jan 17: In an another feather to his cap, the ace

mountaineer Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal will led 5300

kilometers cycling expedition, which will passing through six

South East Asian Nations before culminating at Esplanade Park

(INA War Memorial) in Singapore on March 8, 2023.

The defence minister approved the four member’s team of

Dirang-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure

Sports (NIMAS) cyclists, who will cover the distance of 5300 kms.

“The team will kick off its 6-nation cycling expedition from Hanoi,

Vietnam from January 18, covering a distance of around 5300

kms in over 50 days through Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand,

and Malaysia before culminating at Esplanade Park (INA War

Memorial) in Singapore on March 8, 2023,” a defence

spokesperson said.

He informed that the expedition team has already landed in

Hanoi to get acclimatized after setting off from New Delhi on

January 16, 2023.

He informed that four-member team is led by Col Ranveer Singh

Jamwal and was the first of its kind Cycling expedition traversing

6 South East Asian Nations.

At Singapore they will pay tribute to all the warriors who laid down

their lives for the Country’s Independence from the British

colonial Regime, at the INA Memorial.

It is notable that the NIMAS team had created a Record in India

Book of Records recently by becoming first of its kind expedition,

covering all the seven North Eastern states by cycle.

It also climbed the highest point of all 7 states of the North East

region. The expedition cycled 1098 kilometers through Arunachal

Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and

Tripura and interacted with Youth Associations of these States.

Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, Colonel

Ranveer Singh Jamwal is the first Indian to climb the Seven

Summits and Mount Everest three times. He is a veteran of more

than 30 mountaineering expeditions across seven continents that

include the Mount Everest expedition four times.

His family is from Badhori of Samba District in Jammu and

Kashmir.

Jamwal was awarded the highest National award for adventure,

the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. He was awarded

the Vishisht Seva Medal by the President of India on 15 January

2015. On the same date the next year (15 January 2016) he was

awarded a bar to his Vishisht Seva Medal VSM. He was awarded

the Indian Mountaineering Foundation Gold Medal on 18

November 2017 for his achievements in mountaineering. He was

awarded the Sher-E-Kashmir Sports Award by the Jammu and

Kashmir government on 26 January 2016.