Western Disturbances to affect J&K between Jan 22 and 24: MeT

Srinagar, Jan 17 (KNO): The weatherman on Tuesday said that
fresh Western Disturbance is going to hit Jammu and Kashmir
from January 22 onwards during which the weather will remain
erratic.
Deputy director Meteorological Department Mukhtar Ahmad said
fresh Western Disturbance is going to hit the region from January
22 to 24.
He said from January 18 there will be back to back feeble
Western Disturbances till 22 and between 22 and 24 January it is
expected that moderate to strong WDs will hit Jammu and
Kashmir.
“During this period there will be chances of light to moderate
snowfall in plains and moderate to heavy snowfall in upper
reached in the Kashmir Valley. We are expecting a good system
during this period,” he said.
He also said people should avoid venturing out in slopes and
avalanche prone areas during this period—(KNO)