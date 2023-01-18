Western Disturbances to affect J&K between Jan 22 and 24: MeT

Srinagar, Jan 17 (KNO): The weatherman on Tuesday said that

fresh Western Disturbance is going to hit Jammu and Kashmir

from January 22 onwards during which the weather will remain

erratic.

Deputy director Meteorological Department Mukhtar Ahmad said

fresh Western Disturbance is going to hit the region from January

22 to 24.

He said from January 18 there will be back to back feeble

Western Disturbances till 22 and between 22 and 24 January it is

expected that moderate to strong WDs will hit Jammu and

Kashmir.

“During this period there will be chances of light to moderate

snowfall in plains and moderate to heavy snowfall in upper

reached in the Kashmir Valley. We are expecting a good system

during this period,” he said.

He also said people should avoid venturing out in slopes and

avalanche prone areas during this period—(KNO)