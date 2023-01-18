Waqf constitutes District Committees to take over shrines, Jamia Masjids ‘Prepare list, submit report within 21 days’

KNO Correspondent
Srinagar, Jan 17 (KNO): In a bid to take over administrative
control of all the notified shrines and Masjids, the Jammu and
Kashmir Waqf Board on Tuesday constituted district level
committees asking them to prepare a list of all shrines, Jamia
Masjids, Khankahs and associated properties which are Waqf
notified properties in the respective district.
An order issued by Executive Magistrate Tehsildar (J&K Waqf
Board), Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-din, reads that the J&K Waqf Board has
a large number of Notified Waqf properties that have not been
administratively controlled till date, and were being managed
privately by local committees. “However, in view of receipt of
large number of complaints /representations by the Hon'ble
Chairperson, J&K Wag Board, from general public regarding
mismanagement & irregularities, it has become imperative to
directly administer all such important Shrines/ Jamia Masids/
Khankahs and other assets, that are already Waqf notified
properties, to ensure transparency and accountability.”
Accordingly, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of
District Level committees for verification and submission of
reports in this regard within a period of 21 days positively, it said.
The committees have been directed to peruse the
complaints/representations received from general public & submit
detailed reports of assets, finances & administrative affairs of
such properties.
Furthermore, the Waqf Board asked the committees to prepare a
list of all important Shrines/ Jamia Masids/ Khankahs and
associated properties which are Waqf notified properties in the
district but have not been taken over by the Board till date,
alongwith details of assets, liabilities, income and staff.
“A separate list of those Shrines/Jamia Masjid/Khankahs & allied
properties be also prepared, that are not Waqf notified properties,
but are to be brought under administrative control on the basis of
representations/ complaints of general public,” it added—(KNO)