Waqf constitutes District Committees to take over shrines, Jamia Masjids ‘Prepare list, submit report within 21 days’

KNO Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 17 (KNO): In a bid to take over administrative

control of all the notified shrines and Masjids, the Jammu and

Kashmir Waqf Board on Tuesday constituted district level

committees asking them to prepare a list of all shrines, Jamia

Masjids, Khankahs and associated properties which are Waqf

notified properties in the respective district.

An order issued by Executive Magistrate Tehsildar (J&K Waqf

Board), Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-din, reads that the J&K Waqf Board has

a large number of Notified Waqf properties that have not been

administratively controlled till date, and were being managed

privately by local committees. “However, in view of receipt of

large number of complaints /representations by the Hon'ble

Chairperson, J&K Wag Board, from general public regarding

mismanagement & irregularities, it has become imperative to

directly administer all such important Shrines/ Jamia Masids/

Khankahs and other assets, that are already Waqf notified

properties, to ensure transparency and accountability.”

Accordingly, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of

District Level committees for verification and submission of

reports in this regard within a period of 21 days positively, it said.

The committees have been directed to peruse the

complaints/representations received from general public & submit

detailed reports of assets, finances & administrative affairs of

such properties.

Furthermore, the Waqf Board asked the committees to prepare a

list of all important Shrines/ Jamia Masids/ Khankahs and

associated properties which are Waqf notified properties in the

district but have not been taken over by the Board till date,

alongwith details of assets, liabilities, income and staff.

“A separate list of those Shrines/Jamia Masjid/Khankahs & allied

properties be also prepared, that are not Waqf notified properties,

but are to be brought under administrative control on the basis of

representations/ complaints of general public,” it added—(KNO)