5 Kashmiri Youth Detained With Fake USD Currency Notes In Jammu Outskirts

Jammu, May 20: In a bizarre incident, police on Monday detained five youth from Kashmir with fake US dollar currency notes in Sidhra area here in the city outskirts.

Police sources said that five youth were taken into custody when they were fraudulently luring people to purchase the fake USD currency notes at cheap price.







All of them are residents of Kashmir, police sources added.

They said that the five bundles of fake US dollars have also been recovered from their possession.

Police said that a team along with Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel was patrolling on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

On seeing the police team, all of them started running in opposite direction but chased and detained on suspicion.

“In frisking, fake US dollar currency notes were seized from them,” they said adding, ” several complaints were also being received in this regard following which police was already on alert.”

Police, however, have registered a case and started the investigation. (AGENCIES)