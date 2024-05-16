back to top
SP, Congress tried to cause riots in country by spreading lies about CAA: Modi in UP’s Azamgarh

Azamgarh, May 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the country has started granting citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act while the opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress tried to cause riots in the country by spreading lies about the law.

Addressing an election rally in Lalganj area here, he said, “The work of giving refugees citizenship under the CAA has already started. These are those people who have been living in the country for long as refugees and were victims of Partition done on the basis of religion.”

Modi also accused the Congress of neglecting these refugees.

“The Congress and the SP tried to spread lies in the name of CAA. They tried to push Uttar Pradesh and the entire country towards riots,” he alleged.

The prime minister said though the people of bloc claimed that they would remove CAA, “no one can do it”.

“You are a fraud…you forced the country to burn in the fire of communalism,” he said, attacking the opposition without taking names.

“Do whatever you want to, but you will never be able to remove CAA,” Modi added.

