TimesPro collaborates with IFAN, Jobizo to upskill nurses and provide jobs

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: TimesPro has collaborated with IFAN Global and Jobizo to provide new-age skill sets and placements to nurses in United Kingdom across the National Health Service (NHS) Hospitals to utilise them on a global stage.

The nurses will be trained with the Certificate in Occupational English for Nurses for opportunities in the United Kingdom and placed across NHS Group of Hospitals. The government-run NHS hospitals are highly reputed institutions that will provide the desired platform for Indian nurses to pivot their careers while experiencing an enriching and enterprising work culture with excellent wages to lead a better life. Nurses can expect a starting salary of £23,949 p.a. (Rs. 23,85,650 approx. on Rupee conversion).

The extensive four-month programme in Certificate in Occupational English for Nurses will equip nurses with a seamless transition and blend with the working environment in the United Kingdom.

Speaking on the strategic partnership, Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro, said, “India has some of the best healthcare professionals in the world and their skill sets are well-known. The Certificate in Occupational English for Nurses, launched by TimesPro in collaboration with IFAN and Jobizo, will provide nurses with the ideal opportunity to realise their ambitions and aspirations to work in the United Kingdom. The programme will assist them in developing their skills and pivoting their careers by enabling them to migrate to the United Kingdom with a nursing job in hand.”