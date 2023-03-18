TVS Eurogrip exhibits off-highway tyre range at CONEXPO

Jammu Tawi: TVS Eurogrip, one of the fastest-growing global brands in the powered 2-wheeler & 3-wheeler tyres, and Off-Highway Tyres, participated in the CONEXPO-CON/AGG at Las Vegas, NV. USA.

TVS Eurogrip has been making significant investments for technology, products, and capacity expansion of its off-highway tyres for Construction, Industrial and Agricultural sectors. On display are products from Construction & Industrial range apart from the recent Agri Radial and Steel Belted Flotation Radial tyres.

Speaking about the event, the company highlighted that this is a strategic focus segment, and they are geared up to strengthen and increase global footprint. Apart from demonstrating its innovation in tyre technology and development, the display garnered very positive feedback from all their North America customers and has been a platform to reach out to new distributors for few key LatAm Markets.

TVS Eurogrip products are available in over 85 countries across the world and USA is one of the important markets for Off-Highway tyres business, and business platforms like CONEXPO play an important part in engaging with customers. CONEXPO is the largest construction show in North America – CONEXPO-CON/AGG – spread over more than 2.7 million sq. feet, was held from March 14-18, 2023.