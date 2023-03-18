Translucia launches ‘Multiverse Convergence’ Solution

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Translucia Metaverse (Translucia), a joint venture between MQDC and T&B Media Global which brings Thailand’s most eminent real estate and entertainment conglomerates together has launched a first-of-its-kind ‘Multiverse Convergence’ solution through its proprietary LightLink Protocol (LightLink). Translucia is aiming to build a comprehensive ecosystem with metaverse elements to create a virtual world worth US$3 billion. Translucia is present in India in partnership with Sunovatech India, a specialist immersive and Extended Reality Company. Under the partnership, Sunovatech is acting as a production hub for building 3D Assets, Environments and modules of the metaverse.

AthidNanthawaroon, Executive Director, Translucia Company Limited, said, “Translucia is the ‘Metaverse Accelerator’ that the world needs as we move towards a new Internet era. The present metaverse remains both abstract and fragmented; inaccessible to most legacy businesses let alone the average user.”

“Translucia will integrate various Web3 ecosystems into a single ‘Multiverse’ that helps metaverse players unify their technologies, workflow, and user experience within one standardized platform. This collaborative intra-industry approach will not only accelerate humanity’s transition into hybrid reality but create a more accessible and inclusive Web3 for everyone,” said Athid.

Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, CEO and Founder of T&B Media Global and Founder of Translucia, said, “Translucia was founded with the vision to empower people who aspire to be happy. Through our ‘Metaverse Built for Good,’ we aim to balance the social, economic and environmental needs of the world. Once fully realized, the Translucia Metaverse will be an engine that drives goodness and wellness into a holistic form of prosperity and happiness.”

“The technological advancements of Web3 are an opportunity to bridge the digital divide and address inequality. As such, Translucia is excited to build a metaverse built upon LightLink, a proprietary blockchain that addresses issues of throughput, bandwidth limitations and high gas fees. Industry collaboration is essential to this goal, we have laid the groundwork for a scalable metaverse platform and we invite Web3 architects and traditional businesses to join us in co-creating an interconnected metaverse ecosystem that spans across partners and networks,” said Dr. Jwanwat.