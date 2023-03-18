National Energy Conservation Award Conferred to Daikin India

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Daikin Air-conditioning India Pvt. Ltd., an innovation and sustainability advocate in the Heating, Ventilation & Air-conditioning industry, has been conferred with the Appliance of the Year Award at the “National Award for excellence in Energy Management (NECA) 2022” in the air-conditioners category. This prestigious award was conferred by Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu at an illustrious award ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Daikin India won this award the second time in last 4 years for its commitment and outstanding performance in the arena of Energy Conservation and Management. As an industry leader and responsible company, Daikin India prioritizes minimizing the environmental footprint of our operations and achieving ambitious carbon reduction targets through the adoption of greener technologies.

Commenting on the award, Kuldeepak Virmani, Director & Sr.VP, Daikin India, said, “As the No. 1 AC manufacturer in India, Daikin understands the challenges brought by climate change and the importance of taking the lead to conduct business sustainably and responsibly. Our strategy prioritizes the adoption of clean energy in our operations and to reduce overall energy consumption, conferral of this prestigious award by the Government of India is both confirmation and incentive for us to extend our commitment to sustainability even further.”

Continuing with its expansion under the PLI scheme, Daikin’s third & new factory would be ready for commercial production by the year end of 2023 and would power Daikin India to become the largest manufacturer of Air- conditioning equipment across India. This 3 rd factory of Daikin will serve the explosive domestic & international demands with its cutting edge India- manufactured products. Virmani also added, “This investment is an essential part of the long-term growth strategy of – ‘Fusion 2025’ – aiming to expand and balance our global manufacturing footprint to best serve customers worldwide. With AC penetrations still at 7 percent in India, there is huge potential for air conditioner penetration and consumers are looking for energy-efficient products with a lower total cost of ownership.” The Jammu market has grown over 20% in the last year, and Daikin India predicts it to be a INR 100 crores by 2025, prompting us to launch a host of new products & increase our dealer network extensively. With robust infrastructure & housing development, we are witnessing a high demand for smart & energy efficient air-conditioning solutions. We are planning to invest in heavy marketing & promotions across J& K to secure 30% market share over the next 12 months.