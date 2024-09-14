‘Three dynasties destroyed J&K’: PM Modi attacks Congress, PDP, NC at Doda rally

Doda, Sep 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be a fight between “three dynasties” and the youth of the Union Territory. He named Congress, National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) as the three dynasties whose corrupt practices “hollowed out” and “destroyed” Jammu and Kashmir.



“This year, the elections to Jammu Kashmir Assembly are going to be held between three dynasties and the youth of Jammu and Kashmir”, PM Modi said in his first rally in the election bound erstwhile state. “These three families are responsible for the dire state that J&K was in for decades. They indulged in corruption and made you struggle for your basic needs. These families laid the foundation for terrorism and extremism in the valley. They provided a safe haven for the propagation of terrorism for personal gains”, the Prime Minister said.

“On one side, there are these three dynasties and on the other, my sons and daughters of Jammu and Kashmir. These three dynasties are — the Congress, the National Conference and the PDP. What these three dynasties have together done with you all is nothing less than a sin. These three families prepared the necessary ground for separatism and terrorism here. Who benefitted from it? The enemies of the nation. They were harbouring terrorism so that their shops of millions continue to prosper. They are responsible for ruining Jammu and Kashmir for decades”, PM Modi said.



The Prime Minister pledged that his government would make a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir, stating that it was ‘Modi ki Guarantee'. “I can see that our sisters and daughters have come here in big numbers to bless us. I am thankful to you all. I will repay this love and blessings of yours by working twice and thrice as hard for you and the country. Together, we will build a safe and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir and this is Modi's guarantee”, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further stated that the Assembly elections of Jammu and Kashmir will decide the fate of the Union Territory. “This time, the elections of Jammu and Kashmir is going to decide the fate of J&K. Since independence, our beloved J&K has been targeted by foreign powers. After this, ‘pariwarwad' started hollowing this beautiful state. The political parties you trusted here did not care about your children.



“Those political parties only promoted their own children. The youth of J&K have been suffering with terrorism and the parties promoting ‘pariwarwad' were having fun by misleading you. These people have never allowed new leaders to emerge anywhere in J-K. You also know that panchayat elections were not held here after 2000,” PM Modi said.

He further said that ‘pariwarwad' did not allow the youth to come forward and that is why, after coming to power in 2014, he have tried to bring forward the new leadership of the youth in Jammu and Kashmir. “In 2018, panchayat elections were held here. In 2019, BDC elections were held and in 2020, DDC elections were held for the first time. Why were these elections held? So that democracy reaches the grassroots level in Jammu and Kashmir”, he said.



The Prime Minister referred to the remark by then Congress' Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde in which he said that he was scared to visit Lal Chowk. “There was a time when there used to be an undeclared curfew after evening. The situation was such that the Union Home Minister used to be scared to visit Lal Chowk”, he said.

PM Modi referred to the changing situation in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years and said that terrorism is at its last breath in Jammu and Kashmir and pointed to the changing scenario of stone pelting incidents and said that the time has arrived for the development of the region.



“Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is now breathing its last. The changes seen here in the last 10 years are nothing short of a dream. The stones that were once picked up to be thrown at the police and army are now being used to build a new Jammu and Kashmir”, he said.



The Prime Minister further said that he wants every child in Jammu and Kashmir to have access to a good education. “Over the past few years, the BJP government has inaugurated various schools and colleges in J&K for the betterment of the youth. The long-standing demand for a medical college in Doda was also fulfilled recently by the BJP government”, he said.



He further said that the BJP's resolution and support can bring peace, prosperity and security to Jammu and Kashmir. “Make our candidates win with a huge mandate and ensure a brighter future for everyone in the valley. Any citizen of Jammu and Kashmir, regardless of his religion, region and cultural affiliation, is a priority for the BJP government. I guarantee to safeguard your rights. It's only the BJP that can reinforce statehood to Jammu and Kashmir”.



Earlier, people cheered for PM Modi and gave him a rousing welcome upon his arrival in Doda amidst heightened security. The elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled for September 18, September 25, and October 1, with counting set for October 8. The Assembly elections are going to be held on eight Assembly seats in three districts, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, in the first phase, voting for which will be held on 18 September.



Jammu and Kashmir will witness elections after a gap of ten years, as the last Assembly election was held in 2014. Jammu and Kashmir has 90 Assembly constituencies, including seven reserved for SCs and nine reserved for STs. According to the Election Commission of India, Jammu and Kashmir has 88.06 lakh eligible voters.



In the previous Assembly elections, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the BJP secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress won 12. The PDP-BJP coalition government fell in June 2018 when the latter withdrew support to the then Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti. These upcoming elections will be the first in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. (Agencies)