back to top
Search
    IndiaModi government ramping up exports to ensure better income for farmers: Amit...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Modi government ramping up exports to ensure better income for farmers: Amit Shah

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 14: The Narendra Modi government is increasing exports to ensure fair price to the farmers for their crops so that they can get maximum price for their crops, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

    Shah also said that keeping the interests of farmers paramount, the government has taken three important decisions, including removing the minimum export price (MEP) of onions and Basmati rice.
    “The Modi government has decided to remove the minimum export price (MEP) on onions and reduce the export duty from 40 per cent to 20 per cent. This will increase onion exports, which will increase the income of the onion producing farmers,” he wrote on ‘X' in Hindi.
    The home minister said the government has also decided to abolish the MEP on Basmati rice which will enable the farmers producing Basmati rice to earn more profits by exporting it.

    “Also, the Modi government has decided to increase the import duty on crude palm, soya and sunflower oils from 12.5 per cent to 32.5 per cent and the duty on their refined oils from 13.75 per cent to 35.75 per cent. This will help 's soyabean farmers get better prices for their crop and increase their income,” he said. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    ‘Three dynasties destroyed J&K’: PM Modi attacks Congress, PDP, NC at Doda rally
    Next article
    ‘This is your failure’: Cong slams PM Modi over rise in terror incidents in J&K
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Focus on ‘deteriorating’ security situation in J&K instead of dynastic politics: Omar to PM Modi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 14:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi should focus...

    J&K became a bureaucratic fiefdom controlled by BJP-RSS cabal: Cong

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 14: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

    Dynastic politics hollowed Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi slams Opposition in Doda

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 14: Asserting that terrorism is taking its...

    Breaking the Myth: Exploring the Origins of Friday the 13th Superstitions

    Northlines Northlines -
    Tomorrow marks another Friday the 13th, a date dreaded...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Focus on ‘deteriorating’ security situation in J&K instead of dynastic politics:...

    J&K became a bureaucratic fiefdom controlled by BJP-RSS cabal: Cong

    Dynastic politics hollowed Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi slams Opposition in...