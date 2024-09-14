back to top
Search
    JK Assembly ElectionsPM Modi hits campaign trail in Doda, says terrorism breathing its last...
    JK Assembly Elections

    PM Modi hits campaign trail in Doda, says terrorism breathing its last in J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched his campaign for the Jammu and , assembly elections by addressing a rally in the Doda district, reportedly his first visit there in 42 years, of Jammu region.

    Addressing the rally in support of BJP candidates, Modi affirmed, “I give you the guarantee of fulfilling all rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

    This was the first election rally by the prime minister ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls scheduled on September 18.

    In his address, Modi emphasized the significance of the upcoming elections and asserted that they will determine Jammu & Kashmir's future.

    Addressing the issue of external interference and the impact of political dynasties, Modi criticized past political parties for neglecting the youth and fostering terrorism.

    He highlighted the lack of panchayat elections since 2000, accusing these parties of stifling new leadership and misleading the public.

    “Terrorism is breathing its last in Jammu and Kashmir,” he asserted.

    Modi also highlighted the BJP government's commitment to enhancing educational opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir.

    He emphasized that the recent inauguration of new schools and colleges, including a long-demanded medical college in Doda, demonstrates the government's dedication to improving educational infrastructure for the region's youth.

    PM Modi said, “We and you together will make Jammu and Kashmir a secure and prosperous part of the country.”

    After Independence, Jammu and Kashmir became the target of foreign powers and dynastic made this beautiful region hollow from within.

    The political dynasties projected their children and did not let new leadership grow, the Prime Minister said.

    He said his government focused on carving out a young leadership soon after we came to power at the Centre in 2014.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Indian set-up operates by itself, goal will be to protect that: New bowling coach Morkel
    Next article
    ‘Three dynasties destroyed J&K’: PM Modi attacks Congress, PDP, NC at Doda rally
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Focus on ‘deteriorating’ security situation in J&K instead of dynastic politics: Omar to PM Modi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 14:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi should focus...

    J&K became a bureaucratic fiefdom controlled by BJP-RSS cabal: Cong

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 14: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

    Dynastic politics hollowed Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi slams Opposition in Doda

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 14: Asserting that terrorism is taking its...

    Terrorism is nearing its end, polls results will decide J&K’s future: PM Modi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Holds Congress as the nation's most dishonest party, Only...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Focus on ‘deteriorating’ security situation in J&K instead of dynastic politics:...

    J&K became a bureaucratic fiefdom controlled by BJP-RSS cabal: Cong

    Dynastic politics hollowed Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi slams Opposition in...