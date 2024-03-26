The secret to a lasting marriage? Follow the simple 1-1-1-1 rule to nurture your relationship

While maintaining a healthy marriage requires continuous effort, following a simple weekly routine can pay huge dividends, both emotionally and for the longevity of your relationship. Known as the “1-1-1-1 marriage rule”, it provides a framework for prioritizing quality time with your spouse.

The rule comprises taking one vacation per year just for the two of you, enjoying one date night together weekly without distractions, initiating intimate moments once per week, and dedicating 30 minutes per night for screened-free conversations.

On the surface, these small gestures may not seem impactful, but research shows they have significant benefits. Regular couple time strengthens emotional bonds and intimacy which builds a strong foundation to weather life's challenges. It also allows partners to recharge individually and as a unit.

By making each other a priority amid busy schedules, the 1-1-1-1 system nurtures understanding and prevents resentment. It fosters mutual support and appreciation through meaningful connections versus living in parallel. While flexibility is key, those striving for long-lasting love would be wise to carve out focused hours for just their significant other weekly.

With intent and consistency, this simple routine could be the difference between growing together versus growing apart. Don't underestimate small but regular investments in your most important relationship. Follow the 1-1-1-1 rule for a happier, healthier marriage.