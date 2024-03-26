Coach Igor Stimac’s Job at Stake as India Plays Crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Croatian says he will resign if India don't progress to Round 3 of the qualifiers as his team faces nemesis Afghanistan in a crucial tie.

When the going gets tough, Igor Stimac likes to dust off the classics.

Ahead of the second World Cup qualifier clash between India and Afghanistan in as many as five days, the Croatian bemoaned the fickle nature of support for the national team (‘Criticising players is not helping'). He reiterated that India's best performances were preceded by national camps held by him (‘In my four years there were three long camps that we had.') and that the country's inability to stop their goal drought was a problem before he arrived and would remain after he would leave (‘It's because foreigners are playing in the important positions in ISL.').