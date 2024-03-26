Rajinikanth Celebrates Holi with Family on His Birthday; Daughter Aishwarya Marks the Day Shivaji Gaikwad Became Rajini

For Thalaivar, Holi holds a deeper significance as it was on this day, 49 years ago, that veteran Tamil director K Balachander rechristened the then 25-year-old Shivaji Rao Gaikwad as Rajinikanth.

Superstar Rajinikanth never misses a chance to celebrate the happy moments in life with his family, and this year’s Holi was no different. On Monday, Rajinikanth, affectionately referred to as “Thalaivar” by his fans, celebrated Holi with his family members, applying colours to each other in accordance with the festival spirit.

But for Thalaivar and his family, Holi holds a deeper significance as it was on this day, 49 years ago, that veteran Tamil director K Balachander rechristened the then 25-year-old Shivaji Rao Gaikwad as Rajinikanth, marking his debut in Balachander’s film Apoorva Raagangal (1975).