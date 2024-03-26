Kiran Rao Shares Insights on Overcoming Online Criticism After Aamir Khan’s Marriage

Kiran Rao opened up about becoming immune to media scrutiny and trolling because of all the criticism that she faced when she first stepped into the limelight after marrying Aamir Khan.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao said that she probably wouldn't have been able to do justice to her new movie, Laapataa Ladies, had it been released in January as per the original plan. During that time, Kiran was involved in the wedding of her former husband Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira. The movie was ultimately postponed to avoid competition from Dunki and Merry Christmas, but was eventually sandwiched between Shaitaan and Dune: Part Two anyway. In an interview, Kiran opened up about the challenges of releasing a film as a female director, and acknowledged that women are held to different standards as men.

Speaking to Sucharita Tyagi, Kiran said that she has experienced a certain bias both personally and professionally, although she has developed a thick skin thanks to all the abuse that came her way when she first became a public figure after marrying Aamir in 2005. “I don't even know what scrutiny I'm under because I don't even read all this. And I feel like that's a really healthy way to live your life. Because there'll always be people who find you odd-looking and strange and ask, ‘Aamir Khan ne kis chashmish aurat se shaadi kar li hai'. I've heard all kinds of things in my youth. I'm an individual and I have my own mind. Beyond a point, I just don't care.”