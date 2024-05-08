back to top
Search
JammuSIB and NAC forge an alliance for joint lending initiatives leveragingnPOS
JammuJammu Kashmir

SIB and NAC forge an alliance for joint lending initiatives leveragingnPOS

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: South Indian Bank has entered into an alliance with Northern Arc Capital. This association has been formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) underscoring the commitment of both institutions to a mutually beneficial partnership. The partnership is aimed at exploring and maximizing opportunities through combined efforts in the areas of loan origination, underwriting, disbursement, collection, and reconciliation processes. The alliance will focus on co-lending and partnership lending activities, as well as facilitate seamless loan transfers between banks and originators.The partnership signifies a shared commitment to harnessing synergies, expertise, and resources to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of lending operations. By joining forces, South Indian Bank and Northern Arc Capital aims to capitalize on emerging market trends, diversify their portfolios, and provide innovative financial solutions to a broader customer base. The partnership will enable South Indian Bank to leverage nPOS, Northern Arc's proprietary platform for co-origination, co-lending and pool buyouts, and to seamlessly connect with multiple originators for loan origination, underwriting, disbursement, and reconciliation abilities.P R Seshadri, MD and CEO, South Indian Bank said, “This alliance with Northern Arc Capital serves as a compelling testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and sustained growth. As we unite our respective strengths, our collective aim is to forge a formidable presence in the financial sector. This collaboration is poised not only to drive enhanced value for our customers but also to create tangible benefits for our stakeholders. By leveraging the synergies inherent in this alliance, we look forward to pioneering innovative solutions and setting new benchmarks within the dynamic landscape of the financial industry.”Ashish Mehrotra, MD & CEO, Northern Arc Capital Ltd, shared his perspective on the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to partner with South Indian Bank in advancing their digital initiatives. nPOS is tailored to cover the full gamut of retail asset classes. With the ability to handle large number of loans, personalized offerings, and an intuitive user interface, nPOS aims to simplify the interactions amongst borrowers, originators, and lenders. The extensive reach of South Indian Bank coupled with Northern Arc's experience in structured finance aims to create a powerful synergy.   By joining forces, South Indian Bank and Northern Arc Capital aims to capitalize on emerging market trends, diversify their portfolios, and provide innovative financial solutions to a broader customer base.”

Previous article
Lok Sabha Elections | ECI Establishes 4 Special Polling Booths For Kashmiri Migrants In Delhi
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Over 500 students arrive at the world’s largest meditation centre for the inaugural day of Global Teens Meet

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Heartfulness Institute organized a unique youth-oriented inner...

Rising rural growth underpinned by stable consumption in India: NIQ

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Nielsen IQ (NIQ), the world's leading consumer...

Sajad Lone Mentions Dispute With Minerals And Metals Trading Corporation In Poll Affidavit

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 8: Separatist-turned-mainstream politician and People’s Conference chairman...

Poonch IAF Convoy Attack | Search Operation To Track Down Terrorists Enters 5th Day

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Apr 8: The cordon and search operation (CASO)...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections | ECI Establishes 4 Special Polling Booths For...

Over 500 students arrive at the world’s largest meditation centre for...

Rising rural growth underpinned by stable consumption in India: NIQ