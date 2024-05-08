back to top
Fresh Exchange Of Fire Between Terrorist, Security Forces In J&K’s Kulgam

SRINAGAR, May 8: A fresh exchange of fire between a terrorist and security forces took place on Wednesday near the site in  and 's in Kulgam district where two ultras were killed in an encounter the previous day.

During a search of the houses near the encounter site in Kulgam's Redwani area, a fresh exchange of fire took place between the forces and a terrorist who was hiding there, officials said.
They said the firing was going in till the last reports came in.
Two ultras, including Basit Dar, a wanted terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam on Tuesday.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

