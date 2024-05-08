back to top
Lok Sabha Elections | ECI Establishes 4 Special Polling Booths For Kashmiri Migrants In Delhi

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 8: To facilitate Kashmiri Migrants, residing in Delhi, to cast their votes in person on the polling days during on the seats across  and , the Election Commission of (ECI) has established special polling booths for the community at different locations in the capital.

These booths have been established at Kashmir Resident Commission, 5 PR Road New Delhi, Kashmir Kissan Ghar BR-2 Shalimar Bagh Delhi, Arwachin International Public School Pocket F Dilshad Garden, Delhi and GGSSS Paprawat Najafgarh, Delhi.
“The Election Commission of India, in a first, has instructed for providing free of cost to and fro transportation facility for the Kashmiri Migrants eligible to cast their ballot in these special booths”, reads a communication received here today by the office of AERO/ARO, Migrants, New Delhi. The transport service will be provided to KMs from the camps to their respective polling stations and back to camps.
With an aim to extend requisite support and help to the Kashmiri migrant voters, the office of AERO/ARO, Migrants, New Delhi, is efficiently functioning during the working hours at Pota Cabin 01 at JK House 5-Prithvi Raj Road, New Delhi. The office has also established a help desk which has supported numerous stakeholders to file offline/online Form-M, Form 12-C and other requisite documents.
Besides, a series of camps and meetings have been organized to raise mass awareness at various places to increase the percentage of Kashmiri migrant voters in the capital. The BLOs are also visiting door to door for educating and helping the migrant voters. These camps, organized at various locations in Delhi and NCR, received tremendous response resulting in notable increase in enrollment of voters through Form- M and Form 12-C, so far, as compared to last parliamentary Lok Sabha Election.
As per the data given by the AERO/ARO office, about 169 voters have been registered besides receiving 65 Form M and 4 Form 12 C for the Baramulla PC, 480 voters have been registered besides receiving 183 Form-M and 8 Form 12-C for the Srinagar PC while 95 voters have been registered besides receiving 40 Form M for the Anantnag PC, till date.
The Kashmiri migrants are evincing keen interest to participate in the upcoming elections and it is expected that there shall be a high voter turnout during these Lok Sabha election.

Over 500 students arrive at the world’s largest meditation centre for the inaugural day of Global Teens Meet
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

