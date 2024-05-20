Security forces given free hand to bring perpetrators to justice: LG

back to top
SRINAGAR, May 19:  and Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Shopian and Pahalgam and said security forces have been given a free hand to bring the perpetrators of these attacks to justice.

Terrorists struck at two places in Kashmir on Saturday night, killing a former sarpanch in Shopian and injuring a tourist couple from Rajasthan in Anantnag, two days ahead of the in Baramulla.

“I am deeply shocked at the terrorist attack and the brutal killing of former sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh. He was an exemplary grassroots leader and will be remembered for his selfless service to the people. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and admirers. We stand in solidarity with the family at this difficult hour,” Sinha said in a statement here.

He said the heinous attack on tourists in Pahalgam is also distressing.

”I have already instructed the administrative and police officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured couple. Praying for their speedy recovery,” he said.

Sinha said he has complete faith in the security forces and the terrorists will be punished soon.

”The government has given a free hand to the J&K Police and security forces to crush terrorists and their associates. I have complete faith in the bravery of our personnel and the perpetrators of this attack will be punished soon. Our security forces will also hunt down those elements who are helping the terrorists and trying to disrupt J&K's developmental journey,” he said.

